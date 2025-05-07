Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Follow the Silence's avatar
Follow the Silence
May 7Edited

This is an interesting perspective that raises many valid points.

The same contagion phenomena reflected in yawns and common colds can also be found in Menstrual synchrony groups of working women as documented in a study featured in Science Direct.

See: “Menstrual synchrony in a sample of working women”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453098000924#:~:text=These%20findings%20suggest%20that%20the,exposure%20to%20common%20environmental%20cues.

Abstract

Menstrual synchrony has been typically studied among women who live together: dormitory roommates or family members sharing a bedroom or living in the same house. The current study examined menstrual synchrony in 51 pairs of women working together under conditions optimally conducive to synchrony. They had been together for at least 1 year, shared a relatively small office, worked there all day full time and contact with other people during the day was minimal. Prospective records of three menstrual dates showed a significant degree of synchrony for each of the 3 months. Menstrual onsets of close friends tended to occur on the average within 3.5–4.3 days of each other while onsets of co-workers who were not close friends were significantly more broadly ranged (7.7–9.0 days of each other). This is the first unequivocal demonstration of menstrual synchrony outside of the household.

——————————————————————————————

On a related note—and probably an even more incredible phenomena, is the mysterious collective disappearance of TV, radio, and print ads promoting home remedies for common cold and flu symptoms. This happened immediately following the announcement of the “pandemic,” in early 2020. I did a Google search in an effort to find out where the ads might be found but came up with nothing; nada, zero, zip. However, I did find a posting by one curious individual on the same quest and he suggested that the advertisements might be buried under the goal posts in Giant Stadium next to the infamous union boss and mob associate Jimmy Hoffa.

Just sayin’ . . .

🤷‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Millard J Melnyk's avatar
Millard J Melnyk
May 7

LOVE it! So, yet another vista opens up for exploration… 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...
© 2025 Joseph Hickey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture