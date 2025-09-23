Discussion about this post

Joseph Hickey
Sep 23

I also wonder if this is a "limited hangout" or distraction from other potential culprits, like vaccines or even glyphosate. Is it Tylenol's turn to be thrown under the bus, like Aspirin was, to some degree, in the early 1980s? It is interesting that the producer of Tylenol (a new company called "Kenvue") was spun off from the mega corp Johnson & Johnson recently (2022). Kenvue is independently listed on the stock market. Preparation for a planned meltdown?

Johnson & Johnson spun off its relatively unimportant consumer products division into Kenvue in 2022:

"The Times also pointed out that, while the consumer health business operates many well-known brands, it was not nearly as lucrative as the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors (taking $15 billion in revenue in 2021 compared to the latter's combined $77 billion), commenting that the popularity of the consumer brands "does not do much to advance Johnson & Johnson's medical businesses, which are far more important to the company's finances".[10]"

Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenvue

John Reed
Sep 23

Pregnant women shouldn’t take anything, especially not specially prepared products deriving from technological society (practically all of which are toxic). Tylenol? Check. On the surface of it this looks like somebody is trying to deflect suspicion away from the usual culprit, which is of course vaccinations.

