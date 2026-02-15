Joseph Hickey

Denis Rancourt
Canadian scientist Joseph Hickey, PhD is doing all Canadians a great service by his persistent legal battle against the government coercion to inject employees.Witness disingenuous government tribunals and their absurd posturing to follow federal-executive imperatives.

Diane
This is absolutely disgusting. What if they’d asked you to commit murder? Oh wait…

Thank you for your efforts. May God grant you success in this fight!

