My grandfather (Opa) Albert Vandenberg was a special inspiration for me — he opened my eyes in many ways, sharing his knowledge and appreciation of everything from mathematics, science, and chess, to art and music, etymology, languages, and literature, and even spicy and mysterious foods from faraway lands.

Born in 1928 in the Netherlands, most of his adolescence was spent during the Nazi occupation of Holland in WW2. After the war, he did university graduate studies in geology, and came to Alberta, Canada toward the end of the 1950s, working in the oil and gas sector and eventually as a hydrology researcher for Environment Canada for many years. He had a wonderfully diverse range of interests, hobbies, and fascinations, too numerous and elaborate to describe here…

Mainly, for me, he loved a provocative debate — often stirred up by him. Despite his kind and gentle nature, he had “a little devil in him”, as my Oma still affectionately says.

My Opa passed away in 1999, when I was 14 years old.

In 2019, I dedicated my PhD thesis in Physics to him, along with my father, my lifelong intellectual-identity spirit-guides, as I called them.

I recently learned, from reading an old cache of his notes and documents, that Opa Vandenberg also dedicated a piece of his writing to me and my cousin, sometime in the mid-80s, when we were young children.

It consists of a short dialogue between himself and “his Imp”. It is a touching and troubling story about the danger to humanity posed by nuclear weapons. All the more so for me as I read it now, myself father of a young boy at a particularly “Imp”-ish age of three and his two-month-old baby brother.

You can read “Conversations with my Imp: The Cities (A Theme Paper, to be presented at the Local Chapter of the Association of all Mothers Feeling Threatened by Nuclear War and Nuclear Waste)” by Albert Vandenberg, below:

I am not sure whether Opa’s little “Imp” refers to me or my cousin, or his own inner child, often present in his thoughts and inspirations, as can be gleaned from other examples of his writings.

Probably it could be any child, which we all retain inside us, somewhere deep down or not so far, telling us to do the right thing, the obvious thing, the good and childish thing…