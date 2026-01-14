I recently authored a report for CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest entitled “Artificial stepwise increases in homogenized surface air temperature data invalidate published climate warming claims for Canada”.

In the report, I show that the annual mean temperature for most weather stations across Canada jumps up in 1998 from a steady multi-decade plateau to a new multi-decade plateau that is 1 degree Celsius higher in magnitude.

When this 1°C “stepwise increase” (jump) is removed from the data, there is no statistically significant warming over the seven decades from 1948-2018, as I show in the report.

In the graphs below, you can see the stepwise jump in 1998 for the annual average of daily mean (left panel), maximum (centre panel), and minimum (right panel) temperatures recorded in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Similar graphs for Montreal and Ottawa are below:

I used Environment and Climate Change Canada’s flagship publicly-available temperature dataset called the Adjusted and Homogenized Canadian Climate Data (AHCCD), for this report.

In the report, I also show my emails with senior Environment and Climate Change Canada Research Climatologist Lucie A. Vincent, in which I pointed out the 1°C jump in 1998 and asked for clarification as to whether the jump was caused by artificial, non-climatic factors. The emails date from when I was tasked with analyzing Canada’s temperature data as a data scientist at the Bank of Canada (Canada’s central bank) in 2021.

The report explains and discusses Vincent’s response essentially brushing off my concerns, and shows that the same 1998-jump still exists in the most recent edition of the AHCCD dataset released in 2025.

You can listen to my entertaining 1-hour interview about my report on “The Other Side of the Story” with Tom Harris and Todd Royal below: