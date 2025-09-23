Subscribe
Sign in
Trump and RFK Jr.'s Warning about Tylenol and Autism
US President Donald Trump and Health Secretary RFK Jr.
Sep 23
•
Joseph Hickey
64
26
May 2025
What do catching a cold and yawning have in common?
Synchronization of downtime in families with young children
May 7
•
Joseph Hickey
69
16
© 2025 Joseph Hickey
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts